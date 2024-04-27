Cowboys draft Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau at No. 87

With the 87th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and with their second pick in the third-round, the Dallas Cowboys selected Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau.

The Cowboys entered the offseason with a major need at LB and Liufau gives the defense another addition at the position, along with veteran LB Eric Kendricks. Liufau is the second defensive player taken on Day 2 of the draft and it’s clear new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is trying to improve the team’s defense. After being bullied in the middle of the field in 2023, Zimmer and the Cowboys are determined to not let that happen again.

Liufau will compete with veteran LB Damone Clark and last year’s third-round selection DeMarvion Overshown for playing time. Starting 25 games in the last two seasons at Notre Dame, Liufau did a little bit of everything; he can run sideline-to-sideline, is good in coverage, and is a capable blitzer. Liufau also has a high IQ for the game.

With Kendricks only around on a one-year contract, Liufau plays a similar style and could be his eventual successor. The Cowboys just got a little deeper at LB.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire