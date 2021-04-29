Here’s who the Cowboys should draft at No. 10 on Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys won’t know for sure who will be available when their pick comes up at No.10 Thursday night. They must be prepared for anything, as like last draft when CeeDee Lamb fell to No. 17, the good or woefully bad decisions made ahead of them change the landscape each time.

Here’s a breakdown of who Dallas should consider for No. 10, and the one they will likely end up with amongst the plethora of impact options.

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Could the once-consensus top non-QB fall to 10? With five quarterbacks possibly off the board, and a handful of top pass catching prospects, the Cowboys can't rule it out. Offensive tackle is a premium position, so Sewell gets the slightest nod over Kyle Pitts even. The Cowboys would instantly upgrade the left guard spot while simultaneously protecting against a Tyron Smith or La’el Collins injury. Sewell could be the LT equivalent of going from Brett Farve to Aaron Rodgers.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

One of the single, scariest pass-catching weapon prospects in NFL draft history. Athleticism, hands and wingspan make him hard to match up with. Too athletic for linebackers or safeties, too big for corners. Drafting Pitts is like adding the fifth infinity stone to the Cowboys offense. He immediately helps an average red zone offense. Defensive coordinators looking at an impossible task of how to match up with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Kyle Pitts or having Ezekiel Elliott running at a three-man box.

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Like Sewell, Slater would be a pick to help protect the OL. He could be another Zack Martin at OG to start, but with an ability to slide to the OT spot as needed if injuries occur to Tyron or Collins. Slater could be so special at OG that the Cowboys might choose to use someone else as the swing OT because the inside of the OL could be so dominant. Zack Martin paired up with two youngsters like Tyler Biadasz and Slater could revitalize Elliott with movement up the middle. There are even some who have Slater rated higher than Sewell.

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The Cowboys need to leave this draft with Trevon Diggs' running mate secured. If Dallas likes Horn’s connection to both defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and head coach Mike McCarthy, and the attitude he brings to the defense then he could be the pick. When Kyle Pitts was asked which CB gave him the most trouble he responded with Horn. He has the size and athleticism to handle any type of pass catcher in the NFL and he brings a rare type of competitiveness. The front seven of the Cowboys defense, known as the Hot Boyz, often has plenty of swagger. A player like Jaycee Horn, added to Diggs, and Donovan Wilson could bring that to the back end as well.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The top candidate for the Cowboys first-round pick is Surtain as he check marks every box for a Cowboys draft choice under Will McClay. He comes from a big program in Alabama, so playing under the lights at Cowboys stadium won’t be daunting for him. He is a CB over 6-foot and 200 pounds, with 32 inch arms or longer. Surtain II is a Cover 3 robot built to play in Quinn’s system regardless of what Quinn calls. Surtain II is excellent in press man, press bail, he plays great in his deep third responsibilities. In Cover 3 he can play match or under without many issues. Adding Diggs running mate on the outside at pick No.10 opens up the rest of the draft to fill the multitude of holes on this team. Secure CB now, use the nine picks as assets to help rebuild your depth and keep the team strong for the future.

Mike Crum can be found on Twitter or Youtube @cdpiglet or @ATBCowboysPod

