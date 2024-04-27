Cowboys draft Kansas State IOL Cooper Beebe at No. 73

The Dallas Cowboys continued their assault on their depleted offensive line on Day 2 of the NFL draft. After taking Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton in the first round following a trade down, the club used the extra pick acquired in the trade back to go back to the well.

Dallas sent the No. 24 pick to Detroit for No. 29 and No. 73, and with the 73rd pick in the first half of the third round, they selected Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe. The Cowboys have now created a ton of competition along the offensive line after losing Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz to free agency.

As of now, the Cowboys’ best two linemen are guards Tyler Smith and Zack Martin. Beebe could play left guard while Smith kicks out to left tackle, or he could be the starting center depending on how well Brock Hoffman and TJ Bass compete.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire