Cowboys draft help for Hill, Gallimore could come in any of the 7 rounds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Lettiero
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Dallas Cowboys interior defensive line play has been an issue for a while now. In an even front, which it looks like Dan Quinn will implement, the 3-technique defensive tackle is known to be the lineman who possesses pass rush prowess. These guys are expected to get pressure on the quarterback and rush them into poor decisions or flush them outside of the pocket to the edge defenders.

Currently on roster are second-year player, Neville Gallimore, and third-year Trysten Hill. Gallimore impressed with the snaps he got as the season aged, while the latter looked much better compared to his freshman campaign but struggled to cement his name as a starter. An ACL injury cut his season short. Although both are young and athletic pass rushers, neither currently possess the elite traits to make the organization feel secure moving forward. Here are some guys known for their ability to create pressure and likely to be available when the Dallas Cowboys are on the clock.

Round 1: Christian Barmore, Alabama

https://twitter.com/RiseNDraft/status/1300578295231250432?s=20 While there are never any givens come draft night, NFL teams are infatuated with this young man and it’s clear to see why. Barmore is not the flashy interior pass rusher who some teams want but is the definition of a disrupter. His best comes out when asked to condense the pocket and create a vertical push up field to put pressure on the quarterback. His run defense is a concern, as he wasn't even asked to play much on early downs in Alabama, but his ceiling is the highest of this draft class.

Round 2: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

https://twitter.com/Jordan_Reid/status/1341027510751027200?s=20 Nixon has been one of my personal favorites this cycle. The outstanding physical traits he possesses show a sky-high ceiling for this young man. When his solid first step, length and bullish strength all come together, Nixon has proven to be a handful for interior linemen. His story is a tremendous one as he grew up with a learning disability and went the JUCO route to becoming the Nagurski-Woodson DPOY and the Smith-Brown DLOY awards as well as two All-Big Ten team honors. Only a one-year breakout player, Nixon's game is far from finished but has shown flashes which have evaluators excited for his future.

Round 3: Marvin Wilson, Florida State

https://twitter.com/realcorykinnan/status/1354277453636792322?s=20 Coming off a rough senior season, Wilson was projected a first round lock for this year back in 2019. While the reasons for his fall off have been abundant, it is tough for outsiders to truly get a grip as to whether it was injuries or his mentality which derailed his game. Regardless, his pure talent is undeniable. When in form, Wilson looks to wreck house on every single snap en route to the quarterback. His natural power, active hands and good mobility provide him the ability to beat interior linemen in a multitude of ways. Wilson needs the right circumstances to succeed at the next level and Dallas might just be that opportunity.

Round 4: Jalen Twyman, Pittsburgh

https://twitter.com/cyrilpenn4/status/1268963295958044673?s=20 Twyman is a pure pass rusher, putting up just over 10 sacks in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore. He combines solid lateral mobility with an experienced swim move to defeat blocks. Although he has put up fantastic production, Twyman has showcased a limited arsenal of moves and counters thus far paired with a very undersized frame at only 6-foot-2 290 pounds. At his pro day Twyman only managed a 5.4 40-yard dash but threw up a whopping 40 bench reps so there are still many questions regarding his athletic profile.

Round 5: Darius Stills, West Virginia

https://twitter.com/HeaneyNFLDraft/status/1191746874040049665?s=20 Stills is a very similar prospect to Twyman in many regards but plays with more finesse. He is an aggressive and disruptive presence who uses his quick mobility and very hot motor to get up the field in a hurry. His downfalls come with the concerns around his frame, standing at 6-foot-1 281 pounds, as well as his plan of attack after his initial pass rush move. Stills will scare some fans off as a Trysten Hill repeat however Stills brings a motor and pass-rush upside that Hill cannot match as a third-year player.

Round 6: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

https://twitter.com/JakeNFLDraft/status/1200941850720378880?s=20 A player in a similar mold of recently retired Tyrone Crawford, Johnson played as an edge defender as well as a 3-tech for Colorado. He is purely a developmental player but brings great effort and natural abilities to the position. His length allows him to get into the chest of the offensive linemen and solid mobility. Johnson is not overwhelmingly powerful however he is can pack a punch which shocks blocker. His college production was limited due to playing in a system which was not ideal for his game.

Round 7: Ta'Quon Graham, Texas

https://twitter.com/realcorykinnan/status/1354304776142516225?s=20 The now former Longhorn was a 3-technique who relied a lot on his pure power. He is an experienced player, and it shows as he can use a flurry of forceful techniques to defeat blockers. His game stops there as he does not possess the athleticism or the counters as a pass rusher to do anything other than attempt to maul his opponent. Graham is a work in progress currently but in the late rounds he would be a great option as a developmental piece behind Gallimore and Hill.

Other 7-round positional lists

https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-tight-end-prospects/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-offensive-tackle-prospects/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-linebacker-prospects/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-defensive-end-prospects/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/?p=668462

Trade Value Chart for all picks

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Highly paid Mike Williams has room to improve in Chargers' receiving corps

    The Chargers are paying wide receiver Mike Williams plenty to keep him on the roster, but is he part of the team's long-term plans?

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • Gervonta Davis headlines Showtime's spring/summer boxing schedule

    If successful, it will make Davis a three-division world champion.

  • Soccer-UEFA blasts 'disgraceful' Super League plan, threatens clubs with ban

    European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday said clubs and players joining a proposed breakaway Super League could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it condemned a "disgraceful and self-serving proposal". Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the breakaway, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin upped the ante, describing the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers. The U.S. investment bank JP Morgan is financing the new league, which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a rival to UEFA's established Champions League, Europe's elite club competition.

  • Canelo Alvarez talks Billy Joe Saunders, adding to his power and staying ready

    WBA-WBC super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez previews his May 8 unification fight vs. WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • Frustration grows at Richmond, but Denny Hamlin finds solace in 'smashing everyone' so far in 2021

    With one notable performance exception, Denny Hamlin made the absolute most of back-to-back short-track races in his home state, leading the most laps at each Martinsville Speedway last week and in Sunday’s stop at Richmond Raceway. In both instances, though, his dominance was not rewarded with his first checkered flag of the 2021 NASCAR Cup […]

  • Basketball-Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft

    (Reuters) -The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center Charli Collier first overall in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league's 25th season. The six-foot five-inch Texas native, who was the consensus first overall pick going into the draft, averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33% from three point range. Collier, 21, pointed to the sky after Commissioner Cathy Engelbert called her name.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades

  • Morning mock draft: TD Wire slots first-round TE to Bills

    Buffalo Bills select TE Pat Freiermuth in 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • Kevin Durant listed his top 5 teammates – and almost forgot about Russell Westbrook

    Kevin Durant forgot about Russell Westbrook in his top teammate list until he was reminded. "Oh, (expletives), I am tripping ... Russ would definitely be in the top five."

  • Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months

    Tottenham fired Jose Mourinho on Monday after only 17 months in charge, and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final. Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who unexpectedly led the London club to the Champions League final before the team collapsed the following season. Mourinho failed to get Tottenham back into the Champions League and has overseen another collapse this season.

  • Jimmie Johnson finishes 19th in IndyCar debut after early-race spin

    Johnson largely missed a Lap 1 wreck and then spun by himself a few laps later. But Sunday's race could have been a whole lot worse.

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Formula One Announces Arrival of Miami Race in 2022

    For the first time, and after years of speculation, Formula One announced Sunday it will take to the streets of Miami next year. The makeshift track will run around Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Dolphins play, and will include 19 turns and a long straight, where the cars are expected to reach up to […]

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson downplays hit on Bruins' Sean Kuraly: 'He's fine'

    Tom Wilson raised eyebrows with a controversial hit on Sean Kuraly in Sunday's Bruins-Capitals game, but the veteran enforcer didn't see any issue with the play.

  • Motor racing-Collision could affect Mercedes upgrade plans, warns Wolff

    The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Breaking down 4 Steelers 4-round mock drafts

    Which four picks would be best for the Steelers?