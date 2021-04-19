Cowboys draft help for Hill, Gallimore could come in any of the 7 rounds

The Dallas Cowboys interior defensive line play has been an issue for a while now. In an even front, which it looks like Dan Quinn will implement, the 3-technique defensive tackle is known to be the lineman who possesses pass rush prowess. These guys are expected to get pressure on the quarterback and rush them into poor decisions or flush them outside of the pocket to the edge defenders.

Currently on roster are second-year player, Neville Gallimore, and third-year Trysten Hill. Gallimore impressed with the snaps he got as the season aged, while the latter looked much better compared to his freshman campaign but struggled to cement his name as a starter. An ACL injury cut his season short. Although both are young and athletic pass rushers, neither currently possess the elite traits to make the organization feel secure moving forward. Here are some guys known for their ability to create pressure and likely to be available when the Dallas Cowboys are on the clock.

Round 1: Christian Barmore, Alabama

https://twitter.com/RiseNDraft/status/1300578295231250432?s=20 While there are never any givens come draft night, NFL teams are infatuated with this young man and it’s clear to see why. Barmore is not the flashy interior pass rusher who some teams want but is the definition of a disrupter. His best comes out when asked to condense the pocket and create a vertical push up field to put pressure on the quarterback. His run defense is a concern, as he wasn't even asked to play much on early downs in Alabama, but his ceiling is the highest of this draft class.

Round 2: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

https://twitter.com/Jordan_Reid/status/1341027510751027200?s=20 Nixon has been one of my personal favorites this cycle. The outstanding physical traits he possesses show a sky-high ceiling for this young man. When his solid first step, length and bullish strength all come together, Nixon has proven to be a handful for interior linemen. His story is a tremendous one as he grew up with a learning disability and went the JUCO route to becoming the Nagurski-Woodson DPOY and the Smith-Brown DLOY awards as well as two All-Big Ten team honors. Only a one-year breakout player, Nixon's game is far from finished but has shown flashes which have evaluators excited for his future.

Story continues

Round 3: Marvin Wilson, Florida State

https://twitter.com/realcorykinnan/status/1354277453636792322?s=20 Coming off a rough senior season, Wilson was projected a first round lock for this year back in 2019. While the reasons for his fall off have been abundant, it is tough for outsiders to truly get a grip as to whether it was injuries or his mentality which derailed his game. Regardless, his pure talent is undeniable. When in form, Wilson looks to wreck house on every single snap en route to the quarterback. His natural power, active hands and good mobility provide him the ability to beat interior linemen in a multitude of ways. Wilson needs the right circumstances to succeed at the next level and Dallas might just be that opportunity.

Round 4: Jalen Twyman, Pittsburgh

https://twitter.com/cyrilpenn4/status/1268963295958044673?s=20 Twyman is a pure pass rusher, putting up just over 10 sacks in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore. He combines solid lateral mobility with an experienced swim move to defeat blocks. Although he has put up fantastic production, Twyman has showcased a limited arsenal of moves and counters thus far paired with a very undersized frame at only 6-foot-2 290 pounds. At his pro day Twyman only managed a 5.4 40-yard dash but threw up a whopping 40 bench reps so there are still many questions regarding his athletic profile.

Round 5: Darius Stills, West Virginia

https://twitter.com/HeaneyNFLDraft/status/1191746874040049665?s=20 Stills is a very similar prospect to Twyman in many regards but plays with more finesse. He is an aggressive and disruptive presence who uses his quick mobility and very hot motor to get up the field in a hurry. His downfalls come with the concerns around his frame, standing at 6-foot-1 281 pounds, as well as his plan of attack after his initial pass rush move. Stills will scare some fans off as a Trysten Hill repeat however Stills brings a motor and pass-rush upside that Hill cannot match as a third-year player.

Round 6: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

https://twitter.com/JakeNFLDraft/status/1200941850720378880?s=20 A player in a similar mold of recently retired Tyrone Crawford, Johnson played as an edge defender as well as a 3-tech for Colorado. He is purely a developmental player but brings great effort and natural abilities to the position. His length allows him to get into the chest of the offensive linemen and solid mobility. Johnson is not overwhelmingly powerful however he is can pack a punch which shocks blocker. His college production was limited due to playing in a system which was not ideal for his game.

Round 7: Ta'Quon Graham, Texas

https://twitter.com/realcorykinnan/status/1354304776142516225?s=20 The now former Longhorn was a 3-technique who relied a lot on his pure power. He is an experienced player, and it shows as he can use a flurry of forceful techniques to defeat blockers. His game stops there as he does not possess the athleticism or the counters as a pass rusher to do anything other than attempt to maul his opponent. Graham is a work in progress currently but in the late rounds he would be a great option as a developmental piece behind Gallimore and Hill.

Other 7-round positional lists

https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-tight-end-prospects/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-offensive-tackle-prospects/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-linebacker-prospects/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-nfl-draft-defensive-end-prospects/ https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/?p=668462

Trade Value Chart for all picks

1

1