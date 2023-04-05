Cowboys Draft Big Board 1.0: Projected rounds for 84 prospects (and counting)

The Dallas Cowboys have been doing their due diligence, as usual. One of the league’s best drafting franchises has been steady at work, gathering intel on the 2023 draft class. As we always discuss with our annual look at the team’s Draft Commandments —a deep dive into the club’s trends and tendencies —the team is almost always direct in whittling down who they will consider come draft weekend.

We’ve compiled a tracker of who the Cowboys have spoken with, worked out privately, met with at Pro Days, or hosted either in person or through a virtual visit. Instead of forcing you to be familiar with each prospect, we’ve done the legwork and charted a big board of where those players are projected to go. As of now, we have 83 prospects the Cowboys hav been linked to in some capacity.

The database

The projection isn’t an end-all-be-all; these are simply based on rankings from the draft community. NFL Mock Draft Database scours the internet and pulls together a consensus big board from over 2,000 resources. We’re using that as our basis for where these players are expected to go. It only takes one team to evaluate a player differently for the projections to become irrelevant, but it’s the absolute best resource right now as opposed to picking just one outlet’s rankings.

11 Trends

Looking over the grid we’ve constructed, a couple obvious trends stand out.

So far, only 18 of the 30 national visits have been identified. This number might be off as sometimes reports get mis-categorized. A private workout is listed as a national visit sometimes. Dallas normally saves 1 or 2 slots for the final days before the draft. As of this printing that leaves a couple weeks to identify 10 more.

Dallas is clearly in on wide receiver, which should put Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert on notice. 15 of the 84 names play wideout and they have their eyes on 12 guys who should be taken on Day 1 or Day 2.

The Cowboys are also in on cornerback, with 3 of their top 4 playing on expiring deals. 5 of the 10 guys they’ve linked with are projected to go in the first two rounds.

Dak Prescott has no concerns, which shouldn’t have to be spoken on but here we are. Even with a no-tag clause and a deal that expires in two years, the Cowboys are only looking at back-end guys on Day 3.

Dallas is prepared to take a running back, but looks can be deceiving. The prospects they’ve linked with are all in the Round 2 – Round 4 range, with a couple late-draft guys in case they can’t/don’t get one of the other guys.

The above is an asterisk because some times Dallas will stay away from a prospect they’re interested in to prevent the world from knowing they are heavy on a guy they hope fall to them. That happened in 2022 with Tyler Smith, who the Titans actually tried to trade with Dallas to move up for. If Dallas had leaked that interest, Tennessee may have tried to jump them.

For now, offensive line is not hot and heavy. There’s only one prospect on the 30-visit list for the first two days of the draft. They’ve met with several, but as there are five positions, 20 total prospects is pretty light considering most are clustered for later in the draft.

The Cowboys almost always take a DT and a LB but right now those are pretty thin on the interest spectrum. Five tackles, four linebackers at the moment.

Picking 26, while it’s not out of the question for Dallas to trade up, they haven’t shown much interest in players who would appear out of their range. Only three prospects of their 83 are considered top-15 guys, one WR and two CBs. Take that as an indication of desire (or lack of) to trade up as you see fit.

Dallas hasn’t shown much interest in edge defenders, which makes sense considering they have Micah Parsons and Sam Williams as their young core with a ton of veteran talent. Just three edge guys ID’d so far and only one 30 visitor; though that guy is likely a first rounder.

For all the tight end conversation among Cowboys’ Twitter, they don’t seem very interested in the position despite it’s noted depth in this class.

Top 15 Players

Here are players who are considered top of Round 1 candidates who would either have to slip or Dallas would have to trade up for.

30 Visits

None

Other meeting/interest

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (combine meeting)

CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State (combine)

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (combine)

Round 1 Candidates

Here’s a list of players who would have a realistic shot at being available for No. 26. Players who are seen as top of Round 2 candidates will be placed here, as it’s unlikely they’d slide to Dallas’ pick No. 58.

30 Visits

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

OG Steve Avila, TCU

Edge Will McDonald, Iowa State

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Other meeting/interest

WR Jordan Addison, USC (combine)

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah (combine)

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia (combine)

OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida (combine)

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia (combine)

Safety Brian Branch, Alabama (combine)

Bridge Round 1- Round 2

These are guys who could be selected in Round 1, but more so fit in between Dallas picks at No. 26 and No. 58.

30 Visits

WR Josh Downs, UNC

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Other meeting/interest

Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (combine)

Round 2 Candidates

These are players generally considered to be ranked between 50 and 75. Certainly Dallas would consider anyone from the above categories who fall into range (see Trevon Diggs in 2020). That should go without saying, but here we are saying it.

30 Visits / Dallas Day

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (Dallas Day)

Other meeting/interest

RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M (Private Workout)

WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (Private Workout)

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (combine)

OT Anton Harrison (combine)

OL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (combine)

Edge Derick Hall, Auburn (combine)

DT Gervon Dexter, Florida (combine)

CB Julius Brents, Kansas State (combine)

Round 3 candidates

These are all the remaining Top 100 candidates.

30 Visits / Dallas Day

WR Rashee Rice, SMU

WR Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi State

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (Dallas Day)

Other meeting/interest

RB Tyjae Speare, Tulane (Private Workout)

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas (Private Workout)

WR Tank Dell, Houston (Private Workout)

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn (combine)

OL Tyler Steen, Alabama (combine)

Safey J.L. Skinner, Boise State (combine)

Round 4 Candidates

30 Visits

RB Kendre Miller, TCU

Other meeting/interest

RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (combine)

RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma (combine)

WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland (combine)

TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (combine)

OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (combine)

OG Andrew Vorhees, USC (combine)

OL Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (combine)

DT Byron Young, Alabama (combine)

Round 5, Round 6 Candidates

30 Visits / Dallas Day

OL Ilm Manning, Hawaii

OL Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine Bluff (Virtual)

DT Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

QB Max Duggan, TCU (Dallas Day)

LB Dee Winters, TCU (Dallas Day)

Punter Michael Turk, Oklahoma (Dallas Day)

Other meeting/interest

QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue (Private Workout)

TE Payne Durham, Purdue (Private Workout)

OL Juice Scruggs, Penn State (Private Workout)

OT Ryan Hayes, Michigan (combine)

OT Asim Richards, UNC (combine)

OL Alex Forsyth, Oregon (combine)

CB Mekhi Garner, LSU (combine)

Safety Trey Dean III, Florida (combine)

Safety Jay Ward, LSU (combine)

Round 7, UDFA Candidates

30 Visits / Dallas Day

TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

OL Atonio Mafi, UCLA

Safety Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Safety Tanner McCallister, Oklahoma State

QB Logan Bonner, Utah State (Dallas Day)

WR Malik Knowles, Kansas State (Dallas Day)

Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist (Dallas Day)

OL Alan Ali, TCU (Dallas Day)

DT Calvin Avery, Illinois (Dallas Day)

LB Jimmy Phillips, Jr., SMU (Dallas Day)

Other meeting/interest

QB Lindsey Scott, Jr., UIW (Private Workout)

CB Eric Scott, Soutern Miss (Private Workout)

RB Tiyon Evans, Louisville (combine)

RB SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech (combine)

WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State (combine)

OT Anthony Bradford, LSU (combine)

OT Connor Gavin, Baylor (combine)

OL T.J. Bass, Oregon (combine)

CB Myles Brooks (combine)

CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati (combine)

Safety Chamarri Conner, Va Tech (combine)

Safety Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh (combine)

Big Board Grid as of 4/5/2023 8am Central

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire