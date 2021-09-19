Cowboys downgrade Donovan Wilson to out

The Cowboys won’t have three defensive starters from last week. The team already knew it would play without starting defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Gregory tested positive for COVID-19, and Lawrence underwent foot surgery this week.

On Saturday, the Cowboys announced that starting strong safety Donovan Wilson was not making the trip to Los Angeles. They downgraded Wilson to out with a groin injury.

Free safety Damontae Kazee, who was questionable with a thigh injury, did travel to Los Angeles so the hope is he can play. Malik Hooker is expected to make his Cowboys debut, replacing Wilson.

“He is a lot more comfortable,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of Hooker on Friday. “Training camp and getting through that, we just didn’t want to go too fast with him coming off the injury and the rehab he was going through. I thought he looked good in practice.”

The Cowboys also announced they activated tight end Jeremy Sprinkle from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Gregory.

