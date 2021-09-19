With Cowboys down a pair of pass rushers, Micah Parsons moves to defensive end

It’s not quite Magic Johnson playing center in the 1980 NBA Finals, but another rookie will be showing off his versatility today.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will slide to defensive end today against the Chargers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Cowboys have a clear need at the pass-rush position. DeMarcus Lawrence has a broken foot, and Randy Gregory remains on COVID reserve.

They also have a surplus at linebacker. Moving Micah Parsons means more reps for Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, neither of whom played very much against the Bucs in Week One. Smith participated in 16 snaps, and Vander Esch saw only 14.

Parsons played defensive end in high school before moving to linebacker at Penn State.

So, basically, No. 10 for the Chargers needs to be keeping his eyes open for No. 11 for the Cowboys. Justin Herbert could be seeing plenty of Micah Parsons later today.

