Cowboys don’t have many questions at TE, but may find different answer anyway

For the better part of the last two decades, Jason Witten solidified the Dallas Cowboys’ tight end position with elite production along with all-time durability and consistency. However the club has yet to find a steady replacement for the future Hall of Famer since Witten’s initial retirement following the 2017 season.

The Cowboys currently have two talented, young tight ends in Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz who are certainly capable of handling the positional duties, though we’ve yet to see the duo’s potential come to fruition over a full season with Dak Prescott.

There are a few interesting things to watch in the offseason regarding the position for Dallas, including the free agent status of veteran TE Blake Bell, and the Cowboys level of interest in Florida’s Kyle Pitts with the No. 10 overall selection.

With that being said, here’s a glimpse at the offseason preview for the Cowboys tight end room.

Jarwin's Path

Like many other position groups in Dallas, injuries played a huge factor in the success of the Cowboys tight ends in 2020. To get the full context of the Cowboys tight end situation, one must begin with the 2019 season, when Jason Witten returned from retirement to once again be TE1 in Dallas. In theory that sounds great, but the problem was that at 37-years old, Witten was nowhere near the receiving threat that his backup, Blake Jarwin was. Jarwin would go on to start seven games alongside Witten that year, producing an extremely efficient 365 yards and three touchdowns. Even though his opportunities were somewhat limited still, Jarwin was able to showcase the impressive speed and catch radius that he possess. During the following 2020 offseason, Jarwin would sign a 3-year extension with Dallas, worth roughly $24 million. The next day it was revealed a free-agent Witten chose to play more football, but this time with a new team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Jarwin's talents had caught the eyes of many experts, and with Witten now absent from the roster, an expected increased role made the former Oklahoma State Cowboy one of the most popular breakout candidates entering 2020. However, Jarwin's breakout would have to wait, as he tore his ACL after just one catch in the Cowboys opening matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. After Jarwin's injury, the Cowboys had just two tight ends left with any experience, veteran Blake Bell who was on a one-year deal with Dallas, and 2018 fourth-round selection Dalton Schultz. Despite coming off just one catch in 2019, it was clear that it was Schultz would be the primary snap beneficiary from Jarwin's injury. The very next week, in a comeback win against the Falcons, Schultz racked up nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown, all career highs. Schultz would continue to have a solid 2020 season, though the ankle injury in Week 5 to Dak Prescott would limit his upside, as well as the rest of the offense. The former Stanford standout proved to be a willing and able blocker, and a surprisingly effective receiver. Schultz would finish the season with 63 catches for 615 yards, four touchdowns, and he played the third most snaps on any Dallas offensive player. In a down year for NFC tight ends the 24-year old even had an argument to be in the Pro Bowl. Bell, the Cowboys No. 2 tight end also had a solid 2020, though Bell's stats never show the impact he can make. Bell, despite playing over 300 snaps, accumulated just 11 catches on 15 targets, because his real value lies as an additional blocker, which he continued to excel at. Sean McKeon, a 23-year old undrafted tight end from Michigan, was the clubs third player at the position. McKeon would appear in 14 games, primarily on special teams, and he was held catchless.

Schultz' opportunity

Set to return

Much like the Cowboys offensive line situation, the Cowboys most important tight end's are under contract moving forward.

Name Contract Expires Blake Jarwin 2024 Dalton Schultz 2022 Sean McKeon 2023 Cole Hikutini 2022 (reserve/future)

Obviously the health of Jarwin will play a factor in his effectiveness returning from injury. However, with how common ACL tears are in modern sports, and with Jarwin sustaining his injury so early in the 2020 season, there is little doubt he should be able to suit up at the start of the 2021 season and possibly achieve that breakout season so many slated for him to have a year earlier. Darwin's dynamic receiving abilities could create even more matchup advantages for an already stacked Cowboys offense. Schultz earned his role after an impressive 2020 and he is clearly one of the Cowboys top two tight ends on the roster. Schultz versatility as both a blocker and a receiver will keep the Cowboys in two tight end sets often, meaning Schultz should still see the field plenty, even with the return of Jarwin. McKeon and fellow undrafted youngster Cole Hikutini round out the tight end room. Neither has had the opportunity to show anything at the NFL level, though McKeon's appearance in 14 games in 2020 certainly put him in the lead for the third strung spot.

Upcoming free agents

With four of the Cowboys five tight ends remaining under contract in 2021, there is only one man with a foot out of the door. Cowboys upcoming TE free agent:

Name UFA/RFA Blake Bell UFA

Coming off a Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs, Bell signed a one-year deal worth $1.7 million with Dallas last April. The signing turned out to be more necessary than Dallas would have expected, after Jarwin's injury hampered the position early in the season. Bell would be the perfect TE3 for the Cowboys in 2021, but with the current salary cap circumstances and the recency of Jarwin's extension, it is unlikely Dallas bring back Bell, or adds another tight end in free agency.

Key factors to watch

There is a strong possibility the Cowboys are \ content with their tight end group, but if they have any reservations there is an avenue for upgrade the Cowboys could take. Many experts believe if the Cowboys truly draft for best player, then the club will consider Florida TE Kyle Pitts with the No. 10 overall selection in the draft. Dallas obviously has much bigger needs than tight end, but Pitts is a generational receiving prospect from the tight end position, who can potentially create mismatches all over the field like a Travis Kelce or Darren Waller.

