Cowboys don’t expect Joe Burrow to struggle again in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn’t expect Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to struggle much on Sunday when the two teams collide.

Burrow threw four picks and lost one fumble in a season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Parsons says Burrow’s much too good for that mishap to happen again, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:

“I’m not expecting the same Joe Burrow as last week. I don’t think anybody should expect the same player.” Good players learn. “I’m not banking on Joe Burrow to make the same mistakes.”

It’s a reasonable expectation, even from afar. Burrow was playing behind a line that had four new starters, didn’t get reps in the preseason and had that appendix removal early in training camp.

For what it’s worth, Parsons was also a topic in the Cincinnati locker room on Wednesday and Burrow had nothing but good things to say.

“You’ve got to have a plan for him,” Burrow said, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Got to be aware of where he’s at at all times. He can wreck the game if you let him.”

No matter what those involved say before the game, it should be one of the more interesting clashes of Week 2, especially with the great unknown that is the Dallas offense after the injury bug hit the Cowboys hard.

