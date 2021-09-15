Cowboys DL coach Leon Lett carted off at Wednesday’s practice

News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point.

Lett is in his 10th season on the Cowboys staff. He also played 10 years for the Cowboys and his time on the field included three Super Bowl wins, getting stripped by Bills wide receiver Don Beebe after slowing down while nearing the end zone on a fumble recovery in one of those Super Bowls, and a botched recovery of a blocked field goal in the snow against the Dolphins in Thanksgiving that allowed Miami to win the game on the next play.

Safety Donovan Wilson and cornerback Nashon Wright were the only Cowboys players out of practice due to injury.

