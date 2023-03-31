Cowboys DL Carlos Watkins agrees to sign with Arizona Cardinals

In an offseason where just about everything has gone according to plan for the Cowboys, Carlos Watkins may end up being the one that got away.

The free agent defensive lineman agreed to terms on Thursday with the Arizona Cardinals, ending his two-year stint with Dallas.

The Cowboys had been vocal about wanting to work out a deal for the 29-year-old Clemson product to stay put, but the 2017 fourth-round draft pick opted to ink a one-year contract with first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon’s club instead.

We have agreed to terms with DL Carlos Watkins on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 31, 2023

Watkins came to the Cowboys after four seasons in Houston. He started 18 games for Dallas in two seasons and ends his Cowboys tenure with 58 tackles, a sack, a defended pass, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown versus New Orleans in 2021.

