Cowboys developing OL to face numerous edge-rush challenges in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys had a solid offensive line last season, but the unit never lived up to expectations. Left guard Connor Williams had too many penalties and right tackle La’el Collins’ poor judgement cost him five games in suspensions, which led the coaching to putting the veteran tackle in the doghouse.

As a result of uneven play from the offensive line, the Cowboys decide to rebuild some of the group. Williams wasn’t retained as a free agent leading to the Cowboys drafting Tyler Smith in the first round of the draft, and Collins was released, making way for Terence Steele to take over at RT.

Dallas saw the remodel as necessary, but it leaves the new offensive line to deal with a tough group of pass rushers to contain in 2022. Looking at the Cowboys’ schedule and they are set to face off against some of the top edge rushers in the league.

A rough start

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

In the first six games, where it looks like the Cowboys will have their toughest stretch of the upcoming season, its offensive line will be protecting quarterback Dak Prescott against the following group:

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Barrett had 10 sacks last season, and 37.5 over the past three years and Tryon-Shoyinka will be entering his second season after a promising rookie year.

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson had 14 sacks in his first year with the Bengals after a 13.5 sack season in the year prior, establishing himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league.

Week 3: New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux

Ojulari had eight sacks as a rookie and Thibodeaux comes with high expectations as one of the top pass rushers coming into the league.

Kayvon Thibodeaux will be a ___ next season ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/sUVqX466Ki — PFF (@PFF) April 2, 2022

Week 4: Washington Commanders: Chase Young and Montez Sweat

Story continues

This duo didn’t have a high number of sacks last season due to injury, but Young is one of the best young pass rushers in the game and Sweat has 21 sacks in 42 games in his career. It’s a young, dangerous tandem.

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles: Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett

The Eagles signed Reddick, who has back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, this offseason to play with Sweat, who continues to get better, along with veterans Graham and Barnett. It’s a formidable group of pass rushers for the Eagles.

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams: Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald

The Super Bowl winners don’t pose the same type of threat from the outside, but Floyd has 20 sacks as an edge rusher in the past two seasons and defensive tackle Donald remains one of the top defensive players in the sport. Donald has four straight seasons with 12.5 sacks or more heading into the new year.

That’s a tough road to grade as the Cowboys work their way through some offensive line changes early on in the season. The faster the unit comes together, the better off the offense will be in Dallas. If the moves to Steele, or second-year tackle Josh Ball, or rookie Matt Waletzko, work out at RT and Smith can play a solid LG as a rookie, the Cowboys might be OK. Any struggles early and some panic might set in.

NFC North in four straight games

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

As rough as the early schedule is, the tests don’t stop there. The Cowboys will face strong passers throughout the season. Weeks 7-11 see the Cowboys play each team in the NFC North in four consecutive weeks, with a bye sandwiched in the middle.

The Detroit Lions have second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, the Chicago Bears have old friend Robert Quinn, who had 18.5 sacks last year, the Green Bay Packers have Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, who combined for 18.5 sacks in 2021 and the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith, who had back-to-back double-digit sacks in 2019 and 2020 before a back injury ended his 2021, this offseason. That’s not an easy division to play when reshuffling things upfront.

#Packers OLB Rashan Gary was @PFF’s 3rd highest-graded defender under the age of 25 during the 2021 season Gary finished 2nd in both pass-rush productivity (10.4) and win rate (26%). He also logged a career-high 9.5 sacks💪 A bright future is ahead for GB’s young pass-rusher📈 pic.twitter.com/soyzDMShXZ — packers clips (@packers_clips) April 12, 2022

The NFC North won’t be friendly to Dallas’ offensive line, even if they’ve found their groove after a brutal start.

The remaining challenges

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously there will be rematches with the NFC East foes to challenge the group later in the season, but the rest of the schedule has Dallas facing top overall pick Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Preparing for Walker means the Cowboys will face the top three pass rushers from this year’s draft. Veteran edge rusher Josh Allen resides in Jacksonville as well, he has 18 sacks in his two healthy season with the Jaguars.

The Tennessee Titans are also on Dallas’ schedule, so the offensive line gets to deal with Harold Landry, who had 12 sacks last season, and Denico Autry, who had nine, respectively. The Titans have a pass rusher in the middle as well, Jeffrey Simmons had 8.5 sacks last season and is an ascending player.

When the schedule was released, most fans look at who the Cowboys will have to defend at quarterback throughout the year. There are some tough one’s to play, including the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, but the Cowboys will also stare down a gauntlet of great pass rushers in 2022.

How well the Cowboys’ retooled offensive line handles that challenge could determine the outcome of their season. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and the offense has its work cut out for them.

You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

1

1