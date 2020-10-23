The Cowboys have given up more points than any team in the league, so some reinforcements who might be able to help the defense find its way would be welcome in Dallas.

Thursday offered some hope that a couple such replacements might be on the field soon. The Cowboys designated linebacker Sean Lee and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to return from injured reserve.

Lee has not played this season after having core muscle surgery. Awuzie has missed the last four games after hurting his hamstring in Week Two.

Both players can practice for the next 21 days and be activated at any time in that window. If they aren’t activated, the Cowboys would have to shut them down for the rest of the season.

Cowboys designate Sean Lee, Chidobe Awuzie for return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk