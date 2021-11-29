Cowboys designate Neville Gallimore for return from injured reserve

The Cowboys have started the clock on defensive tackle Neville Gallimore‘s return from the injured reserve list.

Gallimore was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season because of an elbow injury he suffered in August. The move to designate him for return opens a 21-day window for him to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that span.

Gallimore was a third-round pick last year and he started nine of the 14 games that he played as a rookie. He had 28 tackles, a half-sack, and a pass defensed in those appearances.

The Cowboys may get defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence back for Thursday’s game against the Saints and Randy Gregory is expected to start the process of returning from injured reserve soon, so there’s quite a bit of help on the way for the Cowboys defensive line.

