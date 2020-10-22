Cowboys designate Awuzie, Sean Lee to return from IR

The Dallas Cowboys 2020 season has felt like a bad dream through six games, and a large part of that has been Dallas’ inability to stay healthy. Injuries to key contributors have crippled the defense, and left the offensive line unrecognizable.

Dallas received some positive health updates Thursday, however. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and linebacker Sean Lee were officially designated to return to practice from the injured reserve.

The #Cowboys designated Chidobe Awuzie and Sean Lee to return to practice from IR. Still unclear when they’ll return to game action. Sounds like Lee is further away. pic.twitter.com/kVznXvHKrS — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 22, 2020





This designation marks the start of a 21-day period in which Awuzie and Lee can practice, and they can be activated onto the 53-man roster at any point in that three week period.

Awuzie (hamstring) was injured in the Cowboys Week 2 win against Atlanta, and hasn’t seen the field since. Awuzie has been a steady performing member of the Cowboys secondary since being drafted by Dallas in 2017, and his return would certainly help a hurting Cowboys defensive backfield.

Daryl Worley had been the main beneficiary of the available snaps cause by the Awuzie injury these last few weeks, but Worley did little with his opportunity and was benched last week versus the Cardinals. Awuzie, when fully activated from the IR, will likely return to his normal snap counts in Dallas’ scheme that often plays five defensive backs at once.

A Sean Lee injury update has, unfortunately, become commonplace for the Dallas Cowboys. Lee has rarely managed to stay healthy for a full season, and 2020 has been no exception. Lee (core muscle surgery) began the year on the IR and has yet to see action this season.

Just last week the Cowboys got the services of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch back from his broken collarbone, but the return of Lee should be appreciated as well. Lee, while on the field, is one of the most intelligent defenders in the league, and could potentially help the Cowboys with their well-known scheme confusion so far in 2020.

As of now, it’s unclear if either player will be available Sunday afternoon against Washington, but according to CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker, Lee’s return is looking later than Awuzie’s.

The eventual return of two starting-caliber defensive players is a welcomed sight for a Dallas defense that has yet to find its footing in 2020.

