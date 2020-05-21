Cowboys deny report that QB Dak Prescott turned down a five-year, $175 million contract

Dak Prescott is going to get paid at some point, and it’ll likely be from the Dallas Cowboys.

Until then, there are likely to be many conflicting reports about how much Prescott wants, how much the Cowboys are willing to give and how long the deal will be.

A report from former NFL quarterback Chris Simms of NBC Sports drew some interest on Thursday. He reported Prescott turned down a five-year, $175 million contract. Simms added that Prescott wants the final year to be more than $45 million.

While that generated a lot of discussion, the Cowboys and Prescott’s representative made sure to get the word out that it wasn’t true.

Cowboys didn’t make reported proposal to Dak Prescott

Through NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and Dak Prescott’s agent denied that any such proposal had been made.

Rapoport didn’t share any more information about money given to him by the team or Prescott’s side, but he said Prescott wants a shorter deal and the Cowboys prefer a longer one.

That makes logical sense. It would take a huge contract for Prescott to tie himself up for five or more years, considering how quarterback contracts generally get bigger as years go on. Prescott is 26 and the earlier he hits free agency for a third deal, the better.

The standoff continues. The deadline for signing a franchise-tagged player to a long-term deal is July 15.

Prescott will get paid a lot on franchise tag

Prescott could get rich just playing on the franchise tag. The tag is reportedly a little more than $31 million this season, and next year it would be even more. If the Cowboys aren’t offering at least $70 million in guaranteed money the next two years, it doesn’t make much sense for Prescott to accept.

This contract is going to be tricky, as most quarterback deals are. Prescott is coming off a very good season and has established himself as a top-end quarterback in the NFL. Dallas doesn’t want to lose him, and doesn’t want to go down the road of multiple franchise tags. That’s how the Washington Redskins lost control of the Kirk Cousins situation.

There are still many weeks to go before the Cowboys and Prescott have to get down to business before the deadline. Whatever the final result is, it’s going to be for a lot of money.

