Cowboys demote Terrance Williams, plan big role for Brice Butler

Jerry Jones may think the Cowboys’ offense is a lot like the Rams’ offense, but the rest of us know changes are needed with the O in Big D. And one change will happen today at the wide receiver position.

The Cowboys have demoted wide receiver Terrance Williams and will make him inactive today against the Lions, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network.

With Williams inactive, Brice Butler will have a big role in the Cowboys’ passing game.

Williams was absent from practice during the week when he took what the team described as a personal day. It’s unclear whether Williams’ missed practice and his demotion today are related. But Williams is the most expensive wide receiver on the Cowboys’ salary cap, and they were obviously expecting more from him than he’s given them so far this season.

Butler has yet to play in a game this season. Williams has just two catches for 18 yards this season.