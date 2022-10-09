Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence suffers injury scare

The Cowboys defense has already had some worry in Los Angeles with linebacker Micah Parsons battling through a groin injury. When he retook the field, he earned a sack thanks to defensive end Demarcus Lawrence’s continued dominance setting up Matthew Stafford.

Early in the fourth quarter, there was a big collision in the backfield and Lawrence took a shoulder to the chin and went down onto his back. Rams left guard David Edwards was also down on the play.

A stretcher briefly came on field for Rams G David Edwards, but it was determined not to be needed. Edwards and DE DeMarcus Lawrence both able to walk off field under own power following collision. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 9, 2022

Lawrence reached the sideline on his own and was waiting with his helmet, appearing to be fine after the initial scare. On the next play, Dallas made the stop and Lawrence has time to rest with the Cowboys offense taking the field.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire