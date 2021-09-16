Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence injures foot in practice, will miss extended time

Cowboys lose Pro Bowler for Week 3 matchup vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The hits just keep coming for the Eagles' biggest rivals.

Days after losing wide receiver Michael Gallup to a calf strain and offensive lineman La'el Collins to a suspension, the Cowboys learned Wednesday they'll be without DeMarcus Lawrence for at least a month after the Pro Bowl defensive lineman broke his foot in practice.

Lawrence, 29, is expected to miss somewhere in the 6-to-8-week time frame, Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams reported, though the exact window is unclear.

What is clear is that Lawrence will not play in the season's first matchup between the Eagles and the Cowboys in Week 3.

Lawrence has faced the Eagles 13 times across his eight-season career, racking up 2.0 sacks, 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Interestingly, while Lawrence has created plenty of havoc, he hasn't gotten home nearly as often against the Eagles as he has against the other two teams in the NFC East:

Weird that DAL's DeMarcus Lawrence has...



- 2.0 sacks in 13 games vs. PHI

- 7.0 sacks in 12 games vs. NYG

- 7.5 sacks in 12 games vs. WFT



Feels like a good look for the Eagles' O-line. — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) September 16, 2021

Still, Lawrence is a monster of a player and the fact that Jalen Hurts won't have to face rushes from the two-time Pro Bowler is a plus.

Between the Cowboys' and 49ers' recent injury bursts, things are shaping up for the Eagles to have at least a fighting chance to start the season 3-0 if they take advantage of things breaking their way - plus having momentum following a great Week 1 win.

The Cowboys face the Chargers in Week 2 in Los Angeles, where having Lawrence trying to pressure sophomore sensation Justin Herbert probably would've helped.

