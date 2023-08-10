Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence counting down days until Giants game

The New York Giants will open the 2023 regular season against their rival Dallas Cowboys at home in exactly one month.

One particular Cowboys player, defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence, is counting down the days.

⏳ The Time Is Near. 🤘🏿 pic.twitter.com/CUBJDHcsPe — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) August 9, 2023

And why shouldn’t he? The 10-year veteran out of Boise State has traditionally played well against the Giants.

In his 15 career games versus Big Blue, Lawrence has 10.0 sacks and 23 quarterback hits, the most versus any opponent.

The Giants might have a bit more these days along the offensive line to slow Lawrence down, however, with All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas and emerging right tackle Evan Neal.

Another incentive for Lawrence to get at the Giants is the Cowboys’ current success against them, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings.

The Giants, of course, will look to buck that trend in September with Thomas leading the way against Lawrence.

