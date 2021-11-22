Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is set to return to the Cowboys lineup soon.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at his Monday press conference that Lawrence will be returning from injured reserve “in the near future.” That could come as soon as this week, which would allow Lawrence to play against the Raiders on Thanksgiving, but there’s no specific plan in mind at this point beyond designating him from return.

Lawrence had five tackles and a forced fumble in the season opener, but broke his foot in that game and he’s been out of action since that game.

The Cowboys also have Randy Gregory on injured reserve, which has opened up playing time on the edge for rookie Micah Parsons. He’s made the most of the opportunity and should continue to get chances once his veteran teammates are back in the picture.

Cowboys will have DeMarcus Lawrence back “in the near future” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk