Cowboys “definitely want to add some competition” at backup QB

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Cowboys are pleased by the progress that Dak Prescott has made from last year’s ankle fracture and dislocation, which leaves him on track to be their quarterback come September.

Prescott’s backup for Week One remains an open question. Andy Dalton has moved on to the Bears, but the Cowboys still have Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, and Garrett Gilbert on the roster in Dallas.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike McCarthy suggested that the team would like to add to that group.

“We have [Rush, DiNucci, and Gilbert], and we’re enjoying developing them”, McCarthy said, via CBSSports.com. “But you definitely want to add some competition to the room.”

Dalton gave the team an experienced option behind Prescott, so that competition for the No. 2 job may not come from this week’s draft but it seems we should be on the lookout for a new arrival one way or another.

Cowboys “definitely want to add some competition” at backup QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

