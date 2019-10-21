Cowboys’ defensive penalties aid Eagles’ touchdown drive

The Cowboys had the Eagles stopped deep in their own end.

Carson Wentz threw an incompletion on third down, and the Cowboys would have forced Philadelphia to punt from its 13. But Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, who forced a Dallas Goedert fumble on the Eagles’ first possession, hit Wentz in the head.

The 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer gave the Eagles’ new life.

The Cowboys weren’t done getting Philadelphia back in the game.

Two plays after Smith’s penalty, Cowboys safety Xavier Woods hit Alshon Jeffery, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

The play happened along the Eagles sideline, and Woods appeared to get into a disagreement with Eagles athletic trainer Joe O’Pella after that penalty. O’Pella, identified by Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com, came on the field to check on Jeffery.

Four plays after that, Wentz found Goedert for a 28-yard touchdown.

The Eagles, who lost fumbles on their first two series, have drawn within 14-7 with 4:38 left in the first quarter.