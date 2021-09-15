Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence out indefinitely with broken foot

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence out indefinitely with broken foot originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Dallas Cowboys’ already depleted roster just took another huge blow, as defensive end Demarcus Lawrence broke his foot in practice on Wednesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Lawrence will need surgery and should be able to return in November if all goes well.

The Washington Football Team don't play Dallas until Week 14 on Dec. 12, then again on Dec. 26.

Demarcus Lawrence broke the fifth-metatarsal in his foot and will need surgery, source said. If all goes well, he should be back in November. A big loss, but not season-ending. https://t.co/EB8Sb8nLsD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2021

Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler, is arguably Dallas’ best defensive player. In the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, Lawrence forced a fumble and accumulated five total tackles. The 29-year-old pass rusher is the latest Cowboy to be sidelined this season.

“The exact timetable for return isn't yet clear, but it's expected Lawrence will miss significant time,” the Cowboys announced following the blow to their defensive unit.

Randy Gregory, another premier Dallas pass-rusher, could miss Week 2 after testing positive for COVID. The Cowboys will face Philadelphia on Sunday with a depleted roster on both ends of the field.

To make matters worse on the offensive side, guard Zach Martin—widely considered to be one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL—was ruled out for Week 1 due to COVID protocols. His status for Week 2 has yet to be determined. Right tackle La’el Collins was just handed a five-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Wide receiver Michael Gallup sustained a calf injury vs. Tampa and was placed on IR.