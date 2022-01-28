Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn named Assistant Coach of the Year

The PFWA has selected Tennessee's Mike Vrabel as the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year, New England's Bill Belichick as the Executive of the Year and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as the Assistant Coach of the Year. — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 27, 2022

The news surrounding Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Thursday was plentiful. After interviewing for several head coaching jobs, Quinn informed teams that he’s staying with the Cowboys in 2022. That’s not all though, as the Pro Football Writers of America have named him the Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2021 season.

Quinn joins rookie linebacker Micah Parsons as a PFWA award winner as the 12th overall pick received Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors on Tuesday.

The man who was the architect of the “Legion of Boom” during his time as the defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks which produced the NFL’s top defensive in 2013 and 2014 worked wonders with the Cowboys this season. After giving up a franchise-record 473 points and ranking 31st against the run in 2020, the Cowboys’ defense finished as the top unit in turnovers and limiting conversions on third down this season under Quinn’s leadership.

Quinn now has the challenge of keeping his unit formidable next season which won’t be easy with so many free agents on the defensive side of the ball for Dallas set to hit the open market in March.

