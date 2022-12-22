Cowboys defense may end season facing run of backup QBs before playoffs

For those who want their team to be tested while firing on all cylinders as they enter the playoffs, they appear to be getting more fodder for sowing doubt. The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has struggled in the last half of the season. After only allowing one of their first seven opponents to score 20 points or more, they’ve only held one of their last seven under the mark.

This includes a couple of overtime losses, but the facts remain the unit isn’t performing as well as their record-setting pace to start the season. Injuries are certainly a major factor; two of three starting corners are out for the year while the defensive line’s depth has been impacted as well. But fans would love to see the return of a strong unit. That may happen over the final three games, but it may be fool’s gold.

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles and Gardner Minshew

All of the talk for the last several days has been surrounding the fact that Pro Bowl QB Jalen Hurts may miss the rest of the regular season. The dual-threat QB who has tortured defenses all season has a sprained right throwing shoulder, after being landed on in the team’s win over the Chicago Bears in Week 15.

Sitting at 13-1, the Eagles have a two-game lead over Minnesota for the NFC’s best record with three to go and the head-to-head tiebreaker. They also have a three-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys to win the division, so Philadelphia would have to lose out in order to lose the top seed and the bye.

They should be able to withstand the loss of Hurts for now for the best chance to have him right when they take the field in the playoffs.

For Dallas, there’s no compassion. The Eagles revealed Cooper Rush’s flaws in the first matchup, ending Rush’s personal five-game winning streak and making him 4-1 on the season; a remarkable feat to keep Dallas’ season afloat.

In Hurts’ absence, veteran Gardner Minshew will likely start on Saturday against Dallas. Minshew has a career 8-14 record as a starter, but is 1-1 with the Eagles with a 68.3 completion percentage, throwing four touchdowns and just one interception.

He is better than most backups and gives his team a chance to win, similarly to Rush.

Week 17: Tennessee Titans and Malik Willis

A report is in that Ryan Tannehill’s bum ankle is going to require surgery and he is not going to suit up this week, next week or at all. Via ProFootballTalk, Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky is reporting the veteran is done for the season.

The Titans haven’t been a very good offense all season, averaging just 18.2 points per contest. Tannehill hasn’t been very good, but his backup has been abysmal. Rookie Malik Willis has appeared overwhelmed in his two starts and seven appearances. He’s thrown for just 177 yards on the season and has no touchdowns against a lone interception.

The Titans’ offense simply takes the ball out of his hands. Tennessee has now lost four in a row and could be under .500 by the time the two teams meet in Week 17.

Week 18: Washington Commanders and Taylor Heinecke

Heinecke won the job from Carson Wentz while Wentz was injured, but the switch was likely coming anyway. Wentz never seems to win over a locker room and after his 2021 performance, it was easy for Heinecke to convince his teammates and the coaching staff what gave them a chance to win.

The problem is the team feels better about him, but the offense isn’t much better with him.

The club averaged 17.2 points per game with Wentz, and 20.3 with Heinecke. But again, he allows the entire team to believe they can win and that spirit shows itself and is tangible, even if barely reflected in the stats.

Narratives Shmarratives

Outside of Dak Prsescott and Rush, 56 different quarterbacks have started games through 15 weeks of NFL action. That’s 24 backups; to this point Dallas has not faced a single replacement starter in 2022.

Yet, rest assured, the narrative will be about how they didn’t play anyone down the stretch despite other teams getting the chance throughout the season to feast on lesser competition.

The talk won’t matter, but the chatter will come. The Dallas defense’s mission is simply to focus on what they can control and make sure none of these backups have explosives outings against them. The Cowboys themselves have shown the blueprint to winning games when the offense is limited, through Rush’s four-game winning streak.

If Dallas gets a bump heading into the playoffs because they finally get a break from starting QBs who can put the team on their shoulders, there’ll be nothing to be embarrassed about.

If they lose to any of them, though… whoa buddy.

