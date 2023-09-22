Cowboys defense feasting on lesser competition, which is a problem for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals face arguably their toughest opponent of their first three games, hosting the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys Sunday in Week 3 at State Farm Stadium.

With the way the Cowboys have played against their early competition, it is bad news for Arizona.

While many question just how good the Cowboys really because they have faced questionable competition, the Cardinals are in the same category as the New York Giants and New York Jets.

The numbers are staggering. The Cowboys have allowed only 10 points. They have 10 sacks as a team. They have forced seven turnovers. They are No. in yards allowed, giving up only 193 yards per game.

The Cardinals already struggle offensively. They had only 210 yards in Week 1. After a strong first half against the Giants, they had only 138 yards in the second half.

The pass rush will be a problem. If the pass rush is a problem, then turnovers are likely.

The Cardinals are no more a test for the Cowboys than the Giants or Jets were.

They have a backup quarterback in Joshua Dobbs playing.

The Cowboys embarrassed their last two opponents. The best the Cardinals can hope for is not to be embarrassed.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire