Cowboys defense to face reigning NFC Player of Week in Murray on MNF

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been much maligned over the course of the first five weeks of the 2020 season. A lack of pass rush combined with an inability to stop the run has spelled doom for them on multiple fronts. Certainly, this is not what Mike McCarthy expected (but maybe should have) when he hired Mike Nolan to coordinate the effort.

The scary part, save for a Week 3 matchup with early MVP front runner Russell Wilson, the Cowboys haven’t really had to deal with a quarterback as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. That issue may be even more personified in this week’s opponent, as they prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals and second-year phenom Kyler Murray on Monday night. Excuse me, that’s reigning NFC offensive player of the week, Kyler Murray.

Kyler had the whole defense going the opposite direction 😳 @K1 @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/jVr2z9X0pg — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 11, 2020









Even moreso than Wilson, Murray is an absolute dynamo with the rock in his hands on designed runs and plays where the passing game doesn’t reveal downfield options. In fact, the 2019 AP rookie of the year accounted for 411 yards in his team’s Week 5 win, 380 through the air (with a 103.4 passer rating on a 73% completion percentage) and another 31 on the ground.

For the year, Murray has already rushed for 296 yards and five touchdowns, already surpassing his scoring total from 2019. His 7.2 yards per carry leads the NFL through five weeks.

He’s improved his passing as well, bumping his completion percentage to 69.6% for the season. He is turning the ball over a bit more, with six interceptions against his eight touchdown passes, but the pass rush will have to rattle him while also keeping him from escaping for big gains. Good luck.

The addition of DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver, has really opened things up for the Arizona offense and has led them to a 3-2 record through the early portion of the season.

Kyler Murray put it on the money for Hopkins. 😤🔥 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/lUE7Yc71Kk — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 11, 2020





Murray is just outside the top 10 in Pro Football Focus’ QB rankings, coming in tied for 11th. With a matchup against a struggling Dallas defense on tap, he could be in for more highlight plays and more recognition.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.