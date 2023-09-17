Is Cowboys defense better than Jets defense? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Michael Irvin breaks down how the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets defenses matchup.
NFL Network's Michael Irvin breaks down how the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets defenses matchup.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday, two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
"I'm kind of really trying to move on, but yeah, it definitely took some time."
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
Davis played the past two seasons with the Jets after the previous four with the Titans.
Jimmy Johnson will continue to wait for induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
For the second time in two seasons, Cam Akers has fallen out of favor in Los Angeles.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Here's the Week 2 edition of Matt Harmon's fantasy football Binge, Stream or Skip!
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.