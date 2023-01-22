How can Cowboys defeat 49ers in playoff for first time since 1993 NFC Championship? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" discusses the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
It is arguably the most famous rivalry in the National Football League. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have repeatedly met in games where it mattered most.
The dynamic 49ers offense faces its toughest test yet with the Cowboys' fierce defense. Who will prevail in the strength-on-strength matchup?
The Cowboys and 49ers are on a collision course in the playoffs for the second season in a row. The margin for error this week is tiny. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
