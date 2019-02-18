Cowboys decline Terrance Williams' option, will become free agent

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from Terrance Williams.

The Cowboys have declined Williams’ contract option, which will make him an unrestricted free agent when the NFL’s new year kicks off on March 16, the team announced on Monday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams will become an unrestricted free agent next month after the team declined his option on Monday. (AP/Ron Jenkins)

Williams had just two receptions for 18 yards in three games for the Cowboys this season. He was moved to the injured reserve after three games due to issues with his right foot.

The 29-year-old was also suspended three games last year for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy when he was arrested in May for public intoxication after an incident with his Lamborghini near the team’s practice facility. That charge was later dismissed.

In 2017, his last full season with the team, he had 53 receptions for 568 yards but failed to score a touchdown for the first time in his six-year career with the Cowboys.

Williams had signed a four-year contract extension in 2017, and was set to make $3.5 million next season and $4 million in 2020. The move will end up saving the Cowboys $2.25 million against the salary cap, according to the Dallas Morning News.

