Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming will become a free agent Wednesday.

The Cowboys have declined the $4 million option on the swing tackle’s contract, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Fleming, 27, spent two seasons in Dallas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He played 28 games and made six starts after signing as a free agent.

Fleming spent his first four seasons with the Patriots after they made him a fourth-round pick in 2014. He appeared in 47 games with 20 starts in New England.

Cowboys decline Cameron Fleming’s option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk