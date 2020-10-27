Cowboys deal DE Everson Griffen to Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Dallas Cowboys have traded veteran defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported. Dallas will receive a conditional 2021 sixth-round pick in return.

The #Lions give up a conditional 6th rounder for Griffen. https://t.co/huGRSdMotx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

For the Cowboys, the trading of a Griffen comes shortly after the team suffered a 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team in Week 7 that showed there are major holes on both sides of the ball. The defeat could have served as a wake-up call for the team to evaluate its chances in 2020. Additionally, Dallas was lacking in draft capital and the prospect of bringing Griffen back next season has grown more unlikely based on his initial performance.

However, the decision to sell ahead of the trade deadline seems somewhat surprising given that Dallas is still in the thick of the NFC East race. Sitting at 2-5, some believed the team could look to acquire a few pieces to help them push toward a potential playoff berth.

With the deadline one week away, time will tell if this deal was a one-off or a sign that Dallas will be looking to the future rather than trying to come out on top in a weak division.

As for the Lions, the team picks up a dependable pass rusher and veteran presence and it appears the organization is looking to compete in 2020. After a slow start, two straight wins have the team sitting at 3-3. While the NFC North crown may be a reach, the expanded playoff field makes a wild card berth a possibility.

Washington will see Griffen again in Week 10 when they travel to Detroit. It was a matchup that seemed to be part of a winnable stretch for Ron Rivera and company, but it appears the Lions may present a greater challenge and product than what they showed early on in the campaign.

Griffen, an 11-year veteran, signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cowboys in the offseason after spending his first decade with the Minnesota Vikings. The defensive end has registered 2.5 sacks in seven games in 2020.