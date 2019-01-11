Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence says he wants to take Jared Goff's soul

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is an interesting guy. And it seems if you’re a quarterback, you’d never want him after you.

Lawrence and the Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional round playoff game on Saturday night. The Rams will be led by third-year quarterback Jared Goff.

Lawrence’s job will be sacking Goff, and he’s good at his job. Lawrence had 14.5 sacks last season and 10.5 more this season. And he has an interesting philosophy on quarterbacks.

DeMarcus Lawrence shares his thoughts on QBs

Lawrence’s quote on Goff, via David Helman of the Cowboys’ web site, should be set to some horror-movie music:

DeMarcus Lawrence was asked for his impression of Jared Goff today. His take was typical Tank 🔥🔥🔥#cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/1ONoHIAlHJ — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 10, 2019





OK then. But if Lawrence doesn’t like quarterbacks, what about his teammate Dak Prescott?

“He’s my teammate,” Lawrence said, via Helman. “If he wasn’t, I wouldn’t like him either. He knows.”

Lawrence has been entertaining

Lawrence has been on a roll. Asked last week about former Cowboys Hall of Famer Charles Haley, Lawrence said he liked having Haley around with “his crazy mind-set.”

“It’s funny, but then again, it’s real,” Lawrence said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “You have to be crazy to play this game. I don’t show it all the time, but deep down inside, I’ll slap the [expletive] out of all y’all.”

Yes, Lawrence was kidding.

Everyone who understands that every @NFL player has to turn into a warrior on game days and then has to go back to being a family man right after knows where I’m coming from. But people are stupid and will reach to paint a picture that is not real. So for those people 😂—> pic.twitter.com/YpkOHrYT6U — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) January 3, 2019





But Lawrence might not have been kidding as much about taking Goff’s soul on Saturday night. Who knows, maybe Lawrence will end up entertaining us all during Super Bowl week.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) has interesting thoughts about opposing quarterbacks. (AP)

