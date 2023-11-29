Cowboys’ DBs maximizing impact of dominant pass rush

Defensive football is a synergistic dance between the many layers of a complete unit. While some players are transcendent and can impose their will on any given play, defense is generally regarded as a single-point failure situation where one weakness stands to undo the entire mission.

The Cowboys don’t have such obvious weaknesses. Their defensive plays in harmony with one another, offering high-end play at every layer and daring opponents to find a weakness to target.

The league thought they found a weakness in Dallas when Trevon Diggs was lost for season. Yet with DaRon Bland recently setting an NFL record in interceptions returned for touchdowns, the Cowboys inexplicably replaced one All-Pro with presumably another All-Pro.

The dominance of one layer allows the perfect opportunity for another layer to thrive. And as long as the Dallas offense does their part and puts points on the board, the defense is in position to do what they do best. Make plays.

All hail, the Cowboys pass rush

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Every unit of the Dallas defense deserves their flowers but it’s the pass-rush that makes the whole thing tick. They are deep and relentless. They can pressure from inside and outside and don’t need a blitzer to make things happen.

Micah Parsons is arguably the best pass rusher in the league. He’s among the most double-teamed players in the game today and opens up opportunities for other pass rushers around him. Players like DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong and Osa Odighizuwa are all making an impact as pass rushers.

The Cowboys are top-five in sacks this season, but more importantly, at 61 percent, the Cowboys currently have the highest pass rush win rate in the NFL.

Even when the pass rush isn’t actively pressuring, they instill fear in the heart of the opponent. The clock is ticking, and passers unavoidably feel the pressure to get the ball out.

The secondary feasts

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The barrage of pressure speeds the clock for passers and creates opportunities for their brethren in coverage. Slow developing routes which require double moves are dangerous against this Cowboys pass rush, so coverage players are allowed to jump routes with a little more fervor than they normally would.

Jumping a shallow out-route is the easiest way to get a pick-six. It’s also an easy way to get beat down the sideline by a double move.

Behind this pass-rush, the secondary is allowed certain liberties in their coverage. From Diggs before, to Bland today, coverage men are encouraged to play with their instincts and act with aggressiveness.

How much separation defenses allow and how much pressure they generate. pic.twitter.com/ty9BLHU1gT — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 24, 2023

With less emphasis on tight coverage and more priority on getting in-phase at the point of completion, Diggs and Bland have thrived as playmakers. It’s an ability very few CBs possess and it’s under circumstances very few CBs get to play under.

How does the value compare?

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The value of a sack is significant. It often stalls drives and results in an average swing of -1.7 EPA into the defense’s favor. But at an average value of -4.34 EPA, an interception is worth considerably more; more than 2.5 times more!

It's even more extreme. The average sack causes a -1.7 point swing. But because a pick-six takes a positive scoring expectancy for the offense and converts it into 7 points for the other side, it's worth -8.1 EPA on average. So a typical pick-six is worth nearly 5 sacks. https://t.co/7XtvlDXXPY — Cowboys Stats & Graphics (@CowboysStats) November 22, 2023

On those special occasions where the interception is returned for a touchdown, the value balloons to -8.1 EPA; nearly five times more a standard sack.

A major takeaway here is that there are things more valuable than sacks and relentless pressure helps make those things possible. Since an interception is worth more 2.5 times the value of a sack, having a secondary of ballhawks can be a defense’s best friend.

It’s a three-part harmony

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

With the pass rush and pass coverage working together, the Cowboys have created a perfectly balanced cocktail on defense. But one extra element is needed for things to run properly.

The offense.

Whether by design or by happenstance, Dan Quinn’s defense is essentially engineered to play with a lead, or at the very least, a neutral game situation. When the offense fails to put points on the board, the defense suffers.

Few will argue, the weakest part of the Cowboys 2023 team is their run defense. Their girth up front is somewhat limited, with Johnathan Hankins doing most of the lifting. Their ranks at LB is somewhat lean and shallow (even if they come to terms with Shaq Leonard) with the Cowboys often playing with extra safeties rather than linebackers.

Good rushing teams can render the pass-rush ineffective if those offenses are playing with a lead, which is why it all starts with the Cowboys offense.

There’s a reason when things go right in Dallas, they tend to snowball into great (and vice versa). Each part complements each other and builds on the greatness the others provide. The value of each part working together cannot be understated.

