Cowboys DE Dante Fowler fined for penalty vs Broncos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
K.D. Drummond
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dante Fowler Jr.
    Dante Fowler Jr.
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Randy Gregory
    Randy Gregory
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeMarcus Lawrence
    DeMarcus Lawrence
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chauncey Golston
    Chauncey Golston
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tarell Basham
    Tarell Basham
    American football defensive end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Cowboys’ intention when they were signing Dante Fowler was that they were getting a defensive end with pass-rush ability and history. In looking to replace Randy Gregory, who spurned their offer in free agency over a clause that would void guarantees in the deal, Dallas wanted to get a player who could provide Gregory’s floor of production for a fraction of the cost.

The hope was also that they’d be able to move away from the mental errors that led to penalties at inopportune times. In his first chance to prove himself, Fowler did come with some pass-rush prowess, but he also flashed the lapses Gregory did, getting an unnecessary roughness penalty in the defensive red zone against Denver. That penalty ended his night, as head coach Mike McCarthy benched him. It also earned him a fine from the league.

The Cowboys’ depth chart at defensive end is still undecided. DeMarcus Lawrence is a sure-fire starter on the left side and it’s assumed Dorance Armstrong, Jr. will start on the right side. Behind them, Fowler, second-year player Chauncey Golston, rookie Sam Williams and veteran Tarell Basham are all fighting for roles. The two vets may be battling it out for a roster spot in general.

List

6 high-key questions Cowboys must answer vs Chargers on Saturday night

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories