Cowboys DE Dante Fowler fined for penalty vs Broncos

The Cowboys’ intention when they were signing Dante Fowler was that they were getting a defensive end with pass-rush ability and history. In looking to replace Randy Gregory, who spurned their offer in free agency over a clause that would void guarantees in the deal, Dallas wanted to get a player who could provide Gregory’s floor of production for a fraction of the cost.

The hope was also that they’d be able to move away from the mental errors that led to penalties at inopportune times. In his first chance to prove himself, Fowler did come with some pass-rush prowess, but he also flashed the lapses Gregory did, getting an unnecessary roughness penalty in the defensive red zone against Denver. That penalty ended his night, as head coach Mike McCarthy benched him. It also earned him a fine from the league.

#Cowboys DE Dante Fowler was fined $10,609 for an unnecessary roughness penalty that got him benched in last week’s preseason opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

The Cowboys’ depth chart at defensive end is still undecided. DeMarcus Lawrence is a sure-fire starter on the left side and it’s assumed Dorance Armstrong, Jr. will start on the right side. Behind them, Fowler, second-year player Chauncey Golston, rookie Sam Williams and veteran Tarell Basham are all fighting for roles. The two vets may be battling it out for a roster spot in general.

