Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz suffers knee injury vs Rams, return questionable

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has dealt with nagging injuries early in 2022. Playing the season under the franchise tag, Schultz has dealt with a nagging knee injury that kept him out of the Week 3 game versus the Giants.

Playing with a knee brace, Schultz bumped knees with a Rams defender during the second quarter and limped to the sideline on one leg after the play. During the defensive drive, Schultz worked with trainers and was trying to walk off the discomfort.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is questionable to return with a right knee injury, according to @KristiCowboy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

After spending Time with trainers, Schultz is questionable to return and rookie Peyton Hendershot took the field in his place during the following drive. Hendershot and Jake Ferguson will be expected to pick up the slack if Schultz can’t return.

