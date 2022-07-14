Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is poised to play the 2022 season on the one-year franchise tag contract.

Schultz and the Cowboys are not expected to reach an agreement before tomorrow’s deadline to get a long-term deal done, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As of early this week the two sides had made no progress on a deal, so that’s no surprise.

Schultz will make $10.9 million this season on the franchise tag. He’ll hit free agency in March, and he can either negotiate a long-term deal with the Cowboys at that point, or leave for another team, or play another year on the franchise tag. The franchise salary in 2023 would increase to $13.1 million.

Cowboys, Dalton Schultz not expecting long-term deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk