Cowboys and Dalton Schultz could have impact on Bengals, Hayden Hurst

The Cincinnati Bengals would like tight end Hayden Hurst back after he exceeded expectations last year.

But in order to make that happen, the Bengals need a friendly market to help them out when it comes to affording his likely uptick in pay.

There’s a chance the Dallas Cowboys will help in this regard by not retaining star Dalton Schultz. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that a reunion between the Cowboys and Schultz seems unlikely.

Schultz, 26, is one of the better players at his position in the NFL and in free agency this year. The fact he could slip to the market and occupy the attention of other teams might give the Bengals a chance to retain Hurst.

After all, a Schultz-led free agency class and a very deep tight end draft class will provide teams with plenty of options. Hurst has said he wants to stay with the Bengals, so a lack of attention or major uptick in salary might encourage him to make that happen.

And the fun thing about this projected market and draft class is that the Bengals lucking into keeping Hurst wouldn’t stop the team from taking a rookie in the draft to develop alongside him.

It’s a small thing, but the Cowboys and Schultz are one of those small league-wide dominoes capable of helping the Bengals.

More Latest News!

Former Bengals kicker Shayne Graham worked with punter Bryce Baringer Greg Cosell wants to see Bengals add LB if they lose Germaine Pratt Biggest Bengals takeaways from 2023 NFL scouting combine

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire