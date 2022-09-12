Cowboys' Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery, miss 'several weeks'

Dak Prescott to undergo hand surgery, miss 'several weeks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dak Prescott, the star quarterback of the Eagles' NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, suffered a hand injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, and it sounds like he'll miss a fair bit of time.

After the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Bucs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the media Prescott's injury will require surgery, which could keep him out of action for "several weeks."

Prescott confirmed as much during his media availability following the game.

"It's very disappointing, but injuries happen. Can't necessarily control it," said Prescott.

"Just unfortunate. Obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team, and that hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there. Want to be able to respond, and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks, it's unfortunate. But I'll do what I've always done any time adversity comes — take it on head-first and I'll give my best and I'm sure I'll come out of this thing better."

Prescott suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's tilt when his throwing hand collided with Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett. He was replaced under center by fifth-year quarterback Cooper Rush before jogging to the locker room with medical staff.

Prior to the injury, Prescott went 14 of 29 for 134 yards and an interception.

The Eagles' first meeting against the Cowboys will be a Sunday night tilt at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16.