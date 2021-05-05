Cowboys’ Dak Prescott says he could play right now

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson goes 1-on-1 with the Dallas quarterback. Prescott says he feels great, and knows he’d be successful even now. Dak there is a sense of relief heading into a season with a big new contract. The Cowboys qb has partnered with Sleep Number for several years now, so he knows one of the easiest and most effective ways to optimize recovery and perform at your best on the field is through consistent, high-quality sleep each night.

