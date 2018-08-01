Cowboys' Dak Prescott says his comments about anthem and protests were misunderstood

After his team owner and the owner’s son made very strong statements about what players on their roster will do during the playing of the national anthem (things they apparently won’t do themselves), Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott proclaimed that he’d never kneel during the playing anthem.

On Tuesday, Prescott stood by his words, but maintained that his full beliefs weren’t taken into account.

‘There was a little misunderstanding’

Speaking with Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott said he’s aware of what’s been said of him on social media, where he’s been criticized by fans, media and even other NFL players for being a sellout.

“I am not oblivious to it. You get on social media you see It. It doesn’t bother me,” Prescott said. “I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”

Dallas QB Dak Prescott thinks his comments about protesting during the national anthem were misunderstood. (AP)

Prescott has said that the anthem is a time of reflection for him, and even though he opposes protesting during the anthem, he’s not unaware of issues of police brutality and racial and social injustice, the very things that sparked the protests in the first place.

“I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in,” he said. “I never said I didn’t believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn’t think that the national anthem was the time. It’s two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it’s not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it’s not.

“I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel. That is what they believe in and they should be able to kneel. For me. the game of football has been such a peace. It’s a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have even though we know it’s not a good for us right now.”

‘I am for the action’

Prescott reiterated to Hill that he’s in favor of working off the field toward solutions, as Colin Kaepernick, Malcolm Jenkins, Devin McCourty, Kenny Stills and other NFL players are doing.

(If he’s lucky, maybe Stephen Jones will help him, but only on Tuesday. After intimating during a radio interview last week that Dallas would cut players who don’t stand at attention during the anthem, he tossed in, “We certainly are supportive of them when they have their personal issues or their personal things that they want to pursue. And we’ll help them pursue them on Tuesdays.” Because apparently in Jones’ world, everything is hunky-dory for people of color and the poor Wednesday through Monday.)

“I am for the action,” Prescott said. “I am for joining Malcolm and joining those guys in doing something different. That is what I mean my taking that next step rather than just kneeling or standing. I don’t think kneeling or standing is creating a solution for us.”

What Dak Prescott said

For the record, this is what Prescott said last week; what he said on Tuesday is mostly a regurgitation.

“I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so,” Prescott said of protesting during the anthem. “The game of football has always brought me such a peace and I think it does the same for a lot of other people, people playing the game, people watching the game and any people that have an impact on the game.

“So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.”

He also said, “I do exactly what I’m doing and what I stand by whether I was wearing the star or not, whether I was playing for Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones or any other owner, I believe in what I believe in and that’s that.

“I’m all about making a change and making a difference. I think this whole kneeling and all that was all about just raising awareness. The fact that we’re still talking about social injustice years later I think we’ve got to that point.

“I’m up for taking that next step, whatever that step may be. I’m all for action.”

Prescott has not said what kind of action he’d want to take or has taken. He has numerous examples thanks to other NFL players in other cities if he ever wanted to reach out for suggestions.

