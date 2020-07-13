Cowboys, Dak Prescott reportedly not close on multi-year deal as deadline looms

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach a multi-year deal with their teams is Wednesday at 3pm ET, but it’s looking like Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys may not get it done.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are “not close” to inking a long term deal with their quarterback.

Situation could change before July 15 deadline but a source said Sunday afternoon Cowboys are not close to reaching a multi-year contract with QB Dak Prescott. He would enter 2020 season on $31.4M franchise tag if no deal by deadline. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 12, 2020

Prescott, 26, was tagged by the Cowboys back in March, and he signed the tender in June. That keeps him in Dallas for 2020 with a $31.4 million salary, but the Cowboys want to lock him down for the foreseeable future, not just the next season. Prescott also appears to want a long term deal, but the two sides reportedly don’t agree on what that deal should look like.

The reported issue isn’t the money, but the years. According to the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are offering a five-year deal, while Prescott will only go as far as four years.

As far as the money, the Cowboys don’t seem to be lowballing him. Via the Dallas Morning News:

A source said the Cowboys offered Prescott a contract that would come second to Russell Wilson ($35 million) in terms of average salary per year. The Cowboys also presented Prescott a deal that would surpass the most guaranteed money for a quarterback. The Rams’ Jared Goff has the most guaranteed money in the NFL at $110 million.

For Prescott, $35 million a year makes sense. He’s good — he threw 30 touchdowns and a career-high 4,902 yards in 2020 — but not better than Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. And beating Jared Goff in guaranteed money seems like a pretty sweet deal, but only if Prescott values the money more than the years. If four years is the most he wants to sign for, more guaranteed money isn’t going to change that.

It’s not the end of the world for Prescott or the Cowboys if they don’t reach a deal by Wednesday at 3. He’s still going to be on the field for the Cowboys in 2020, and the two sides can still reach a deal once the season is over. Plus, all of this might work out in Prescott’s favor, at least financially.

If Dak Prescott does not sign a long-term deal by Wednesday’s deadline and goes the Kirk Cousins route, it could pay off financially:



From 2016 - his first season under the franchise tag - through 2020, Cousins will have earned more money than any player in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/v57HBPweie — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2020

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. There are still two whole days left until the July 15 deadline. Prescott and the Cowboys still have plenty of time to hammer out a deal that will keep the QB in Dallas for years to come.

