Cowboys, Dak Prescott remain close to a deal that will put QB in “rare air”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the season opener a deal with Dak Prescott was “imminent.” Nine days have passed, but the Cowboys remain confident they are close to a contract extension with their quarterback.

Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president, said on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week that “there’s not a big difference” between where the Cowboys are and where Prescott’s representatives are in negotiations.

“We’re already up there in rare air in terms of where the money is,” Stephen Jones said on Schein on Sports.

The Rams signed Jared Goff to a four-year, $134 million contract extension earlier this month that included a record $110 million guaranteed. So, Jones was asked if he meant a deal for Prescott will exceed Goff’s deal.

“I wouldn’t say it’s fair to say that,” Stephen Jones said. “Any time you get in that top-five area, you think a lot of somebody.”

So the sides remain close to a deal, will continue to work on a deal and will get a deal done. It may not be “imminent” by Jerry Jones’ definition of “days,” but Prescott isn’t going anywhere.

“I know that they want to basically make this as thorough, I’ll use that word, or they don’t want to leave a stone unturned, and ‘they’ being, not Dak, his team, you must call it, which is his agents and the people that advise him,” Jerry Jones said Tuesday on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan. “No, it doesn’t surprise me [that it’s not done yet]. It doesn’t bother me a bit. I look at Dak long-term and this is a short-term thing. It obviously doesn’t affect him playing football not to have an extension. So, all of that is a good thing.”

Prescott is off to a hot start, with his seven touchdown passes tied for first, his 142.9 passer rating third and his 674 passing yards third among NFL quarterbacks.