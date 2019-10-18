Cowboys' Dak Prescott on 0-3 skid: 'If there was ever an ideal time I'd say it's now'

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game losing skid that featured a devastating loss to the previously winless New York Jets in week 6.

Quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t too concerned about it.

“I have a weird way of looking at things,” he said, prefacing his stance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prescott rather go 0-3 now than later

The Cowboys started 3-0 before losing to the New Orleans Saints (5-1), Green Bay Packers (5-1) and Jets. It’s still early in Prescott’s view and he’d rather the team make its mistakes now. They play the Eagles on Sunday night.

Via Jori Epstein at USA Today:

“It’s never good to lose three, never ever. But if there ever was an ideal time I’d say it’s now. … We’re going to learn from it. We’re going to move [on] from it. “I’d rather it happen now when we still have a chance to go into Game 7 playing for first place in the division than have it happen late in the year when we only have a game or two left before the playoffs or we’re forced to be trying to make the playoffs. “We’re going to definitely get better because of these three games.”

It’s ultimately the divisional record that matters and Dallas is in a good spot tied with the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re both “playing for their sanity” when they match up Sunday, Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor said in naming his game of the week. The Cowboys follow it with a bye week to regroup.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

The New York Giants (2-4) and Washington Redskins (1-5) trail in the NFC East.

Prescott and the Cowboys are no strangers to the 3-3 start. They’ve done so every year since 2017.

Dak Prescott would rather the Cowboys struggle now than later. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Eagles’ Pederson guarantees win over Cowboys

Story continues

The Eagles are coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week after two consecutive victories. Doug Pederson guaranteed his squad would get back over .500 with a win over the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“I know the sky’s falling outside; it’s falling, and I get that. And the fans are reeling just a little bit,” Pederson said. “But we’re going down to Dallas and our guys are going to be ready to play and we’re going to win that football game, and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East, we control our own destiny, we’re right where we need to be.

He later backtracked and said he was merely showing confidence in his team. The Cowboys have the third-most passing yards per game, while the Eagles defense is the fourth-worst against it.

More from Yahoo Sports: