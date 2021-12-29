Cowboys’ Dak Prescott named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

It was a dominant performance, to say the least, by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. They picked up their 11th win of the season and capped off a 4-0 month of December with a 56-14 shellacking of the Washington Football Team improving their record to 5-0 in the NFC East and 9-1 in the conference.

The Cowboys scored a touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams during the rout of their hated division rival. Although many key contributors stood out, quarterback Dak Prescott shined above them all. Not only was he named the Player of the Game but he received NFC Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.

Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense hadn’t been playing their best football in the weeks leading up to their win against Washington, and he took it upon himself to put in extra work with his receivers to remedy that. To say it was successful is an understatement as Prescott threw for 330 yards (322 in the first half) and four touchdowns while connecting with nine different receivers.

Prescott’s 131.4 passer rating was his second-highest of the season and it was the seventh time he completed over 70% of his passes.

Dallas is currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture and still has a shot for the top spot with two games to go. If they are to attain a first-round bye, they’ll need Prescott to build off of this amazing performance.

