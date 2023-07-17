Cowboys Dak Prescott named dark-horse MVP candidate

The last month or so has been tough on Dak Prescott fans. The doldrums of the summer means there’s little to no news to discuss when it comes to the NFL. Outlets, whether it be websites or television, need something to talk about. And just as these companies rely on the viewer magnet Dallas Cowboys to drive up clicks and views during the regular season (just look at how faux breaking news about the team happens to emerge on Sunday mornings) they are used in the offseason.

This year, Prescott’s season full of turnovers became the summer punching bag. Despite the analysis that happened throughout the season about the lack of weapons Prescott had, his exceptional play on throws that weren’t intercepted and how those are a much better indicator of QB quality than interception or turnover-worthy play rates, the conversation about the Cowboys signal caller was pure negative. And there was a lot of it. But the fact still remains, Prescott has proven his worth as one of the league’s best QBs.

And he’ll have a chance to prove it starting later this month in a campaign where he has good odds as a potential league MVP. 33rd Team recently named him as one of six dark-horse candidates for the 2023 award.

With the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching change at offensive coordinator (Kellen Moore left and was replaced by Brian Schottenheimer), offensive players will be held accountable, and there will be more discipline. — Mike Martz Hard to believe that the starting quarterback of the Cowboys is under the radar, but that says a lot about his personality. Because of their championship defense and what should be a greatly improved offense, Dak Prescott could win the MVP, and the Cowboys could win the NFC East. — Mike Tannenbaum

Prescott’s listed as the top odds amongst this group, along with draft classmate Jared Goff, now in Detriot. The Lions had a resurgent season under Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Goff’s career has been revitalized after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams. Denver QB Russell Wilson (40:1) and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (100:1) are also mentioned along with Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (40:1) and 49ers QB Trey Lance (50:1).

Prescott isn’t a stranger to MVP votes, finishing sixth in the process during his Rookie of the Year season in 2016. The two-time Pro Bowler also won Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 and was the Walter Payton Man of the Year this past season.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire