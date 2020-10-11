Cowboys' Dak Prescott leaves Giants game on cart after gruesome injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday's game against the Giants with a gruesome lower body injury after a nine-yard run in the third quarter.

Prescott sat on the turf at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, holding his left leg after a tackle made by defensive back Logan Ryan. As the CBS broadcast camera panned to him, Prescott's right ankle looked out of place.

A cart came out and Prescott, with tears in his eyes, was taken into the tunnel and the locker room. Backup Andy Dalton entered for Prescott on the next play, a 2nd-and-1 situation from the Giants' 18-yard line, and suffered a five-yard sack by defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.



Two plays later, the Cowboys scored a go-ahead touchdown on running back Ezekiel Elliott's 12-yard run. The Cowboys took a 31-23 lead over the Giants at the 5:03 mark of the third quarter.

Prescott completed 14 of 21 passes (66.7 percent) for 166 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception. He added two rushes for seven yards (3.5 average) with his legs.

The Cowboys got creative with a pass by wide receiver Cedrick Wilson to Prescott for an 11-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the second quarter. The Giants trailed 24-20 at halftime.