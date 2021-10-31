Cowboys' Dak Prescott inactive vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football

Dak Prescott inactive vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott on Sunday Night Football.

Prescott suffered a calf strain while throwing a touchdown in an overtime win over the New England Patriots in Week 6. His status leading up to Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings had been uncertain, though the quarterback seemed confident he would be able to play with the Cowboys coming off a bye.

Instead, the 5-1 Cowboys, who sit comfortably atop the NFC East, will be cautious with their quarterback.

Prescott, in six games, has thrown for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Cooper Rush, the 27-year-old who has thrown just three passes in his career, will make his first career start in Prescott's place. Will Grier will serve as backup for the Cowboys.