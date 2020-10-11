Cowboys Dak Prescott headed to hospital with right ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is headed to the hospital as a precaution with the broken ankle he suffered during the third quarter of the game against the new York Giants.

Dak Prescott is being taken to the hospital with what has been termed a "serious right ankle injury." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 11, 2020





It looked terrible in the moment given the reaction of every player on the field at the time. The long-term ramifications of this injury are unknown, but prayers from every corner of the football world have been sent Prescott’s way.

It is impossible not to feel absolutely gutted for a guy who has consistently put everything on the line for the Cowboys week after week. Here’s the team’s unquestioned leader leaving the field for presumably the last time in 2020.





